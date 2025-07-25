JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

JSW Neo Energy (JSW Neo), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 230 MW ISTS connected Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) under the SECI FDRE Tranche IV scheme.
This marks the Company's first PPA for a FDRE project. The agreement has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.98 per kWh.
With this, the Company's total under-construction capacity stands at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.2 GW. JSW Energy remains well positioned to achieve its strategic target of 30 GW installed generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.
