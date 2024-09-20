Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Steel Ltd Surges 3.02%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.51%

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd has added 5.43% over last one month compared to 0.32% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.02% today to trade at Rs 975.8. The BSE Metal index is up 1.51% to quote at 31876.95. The index is down 0.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 2.07% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 39.74 % over last one year compared to the 26.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 5.43% over last one month compared to 0.32% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19636 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66406 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 984.4 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.15 on 01 Nov 2023.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

