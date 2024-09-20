Stock Alert: IIFL Finance, NTPC, Reliance Infra, IDBI Bank, Joythy Labs

Securities in F&O ban : Aarti Industries , Biocon, Birla Soft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Gujarat National Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SAIL. Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IIFL Finance said that the RBI lifted its restrictions imposed in March on gold loans businesses. The company can now resume sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans. NTPC received investment approval for Darlipali Project at an estimated cost of Rs 11,131 crore and received investment approval for Sipat project at an estimated cost of Rs 9,791 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure board approved raising up to Rs 3,014 crore via preferential issue of shares. It will also seek shareholders nod to raise another Rs 3,000 crore.

IDBI Bank received RBI approval for re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO for three years.

More From This Section

Power Grid Corporation of India was declared a successful bidder for the Khavda Transmission project in Gujarat.

Jyothy Labs acquired laundry services brand Quiclo from Smartwash Solutions along with its software and customer database for Rs 70 lakh to strengthen its laundry business and customer base in Hyderabad.

Sandur Manganese has received consent from Karnataka pollution board for operations of the companys manganese and iron ore mines for the enhancement of manganese ore production from current 0.43MTPA to 0.55 MTPA.

EMS' board approved raising up to Rs 400 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News