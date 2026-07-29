JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1273.6, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 34.62% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1273.6, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 3.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12400.25, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1281.8, up 2.36% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 22.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 34.62% slide in the Nifty Metal index.