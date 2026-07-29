Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.13%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1694.5, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% gain in NIFTY and a 34.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1694.5, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 11.34% in last one month.