JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 22.81 lakh tonne for Oct'24

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of October'24 at 22.81 Lakh tonnes.

The total Crude Steel production was lower by 1% YoY. Capacity utilisation for the month at Indian Operations was affected by a temporary maintenance activity at one of the Blast furnaces at Dolvi, and stood at 89%. The blast furnace has since resumed full operations.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Oct'24 Oct'23 YoY Indian Operations 21.99 22.36 -2% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.82 0.76 Consolidated production 22.81 23.12 -1%

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

