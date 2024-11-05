JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 22.81 lakh tonne for Oct'24

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of October'24 at 22.81 Lakh tonnes.

The total Crude Steel production was lower by 1% YoY. Capacity utilisation for the month at Indian Operations was affected by a temporary maintenance activity at one of the Blast furnaces at Dolvi, and stood at 89%. The blast furnace has since resumed full operations.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Oct'24 Oct'23 YoY Indian Operations 21.99 22.36 -2% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.82 0.76 Consolidated production 22.81 23.12 -1%

