Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 69.12% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.8714.8713.49-11.302.8110.442.568.292.568.29

