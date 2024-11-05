Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 69.12% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.8714.87 20 OPM %13.49-11.30 -PBDT2.8110.44 -73 PBT2.568.29 -69 NP2.568.29 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Aptus Value Housing Q2 results: PAT up at Rs 182 cr on stable asset quality

US election: What time do polls close and when will the results be known

Maruti Suzuki-backed Bharat Seats to issue bonus shares for shareholders

US elections: Sunita Williams, fellow astronauts to cast vote in space

Titan Q2 results: Net profit down 23% at Rs 704 cr, sales up 25.8%

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story