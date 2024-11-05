Route Mobile - Billeasy launch RCS-based ticketing and Google Wallet services for L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad commuters

Route Mobile has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions (Billeasy), a Mumbai-based integration partner, to launch a unique ticketing experience for the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad commuters. This initiative leverages Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Google Wallet services to enable commuters to easily book e-tickets, save them in Google Wallet, and access them across multiple channels. This innovative solution streamlines the metro ticketing process, providing commuters with more convenient and efficient journeys.

RCS messaging enables an interactive, conversational ticketing experience that replaces traditional SMS with advanced features like information cards, carousels, suggested replies, and app integrations. RCS allows commuters to book tickets directly from their default Android messaging app - Google Messages, eliminating the need to wait in long ticketing queues at stations or download additional apps.

To use this service, commuters need to simply scan the QR code and send a 'Hi' via RCS messaging on Google Messages to the official L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad's handle. They are then guided to select their source, destination, and ticket type. They can complete the payment securely through options like UPI, with instant confirmation. Once booked, tickets are seamlessly stored in Google Wallet, making it easily accessible directly from their phone for a seamless travel experience.

This whole experience is native, without the need of downloading any new app and works within the Google Messages app.

Currently available for Android users, this service is future-proofed to support iOS when Apple brings RCS support to India, further enhancing convenience across the Hyderabad Metro network.

