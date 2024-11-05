Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 218.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 197.71 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 218.46% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 197.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales197.71180.08 10 OPM %4.182.84 -PBDT8.164.13 98 PBT5.852.01 191 NP4.141.30 218

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

