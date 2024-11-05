Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX records 4% YoY growth in electricity traded volumes in Oct'24

IEX records 4% YoY growth in electricity traded volumes in Oct'24

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Energy Exchange achieved electricity traded volume of 9,642 MU in October'24, marking a 4% year on year increase. During the month, IEX traded 4.44 lakh renewable energy certificates recording a 105% year on year increase.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, REAL-TIME MARKET & TERM- AHEAD

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 4,388 MU volume in October'24 as compared to 4,742 MU volume in October'23, a decline of 7% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved monthly volume of 3,123 MU in October'24, as compared to 2,402 MU in October'23, registering an increase of 30% YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,260 MU during October'24, as compared to 1,911 MU volume in October'23, a decline of 34% YoY.

GREEN MARKET: GREEN DAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 872 MU volume during October'24 as compared to 188 MU in October'23, registering an increase of 364% YoY.

More From This Section

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 218.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Titan Company Q2 PAT declines 25% YoY to Rs 705 cr

Sensex soars 694 pts, Nifty ends above 24,200; metal shares rally

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.84%

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 829 MU volume during October'24 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.60 per unit, as compared to 181 MU in October'23, registering an increase of 358% YoY.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 43 MU volume during October'24 with a with average monthly price of Solar- Rs 3.49/unit, Non-Solar- Rs 8.02/unit and Hydro - Rs 5.03/unit, as compared to 7 MU in October'23, registering an increase of 498% YoY.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)

A total of 4.44 lac RECs, were traded in the trading sessions held on 09th October'24 and 30th October'24, at a clearing price of Rs. 110/REC and Rs. 120/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 13th November'24 and 27th November'24.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tea prices climb as weather impacts bulk costs; further hikes expected

Indian Energy Exchange electricity trade volumes up 4% at 9,642 MUs in Oct

Gail Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 10.2% at Rs 2,693 crore

PKL 2024 Live score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas match begins at 8 PM

Big industry needs to take plunge in space sector, says Isro chief Somanath

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story