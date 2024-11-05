Titan Company Q2 PAT declines 25% YoY to Rs 705 cr

Titan Company reported 25% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 940 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 23.88% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,268 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total income (excluding bullion sale) for the quarter stood at Rs 12,458 crore, registering a growth of 24.2% on YoY basis.

Profit before tax in the second quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 933 crore, down 26.01% from Rs 1,261 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA slipped 14.7% to Rs 1,260 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,477 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced by 462 bps to 10.1% in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,128 crore, down 17.5% YoY while EBIT margin declined by 458 bps to 9.1% posted in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the company's income from jewellery business grew 26% YoY to Rs 10,763 crore in Q2 FY24. The India business grew 25% in the same period. EBIT at 932 crore came at a margin of 8.7% for the quarter.

During the quarter, in India, Tanishq opened 11 new stores (net), Mia added 12 and Zoya added 1 store respectively.

Watches & wearables business recorded a total income of Rs 1,301 crore, up 19% compared with Q2 FY24. The domestic business grew 19% in the same period. EBIT came in at 194 crores clocking a margin of 14.9% for the quarter.

The companys analog segment reported a strong 26% revenue growth in Q2 FY25 compared to Q2 FY24, driven by the Titan brand, which saw a 32% increase in the same period. Consumer preference for premium brands was evident, with the Helios channel (international brand sales) experiencing a robust 43% retail growth year-on-year.

However, the wearables segment saw a 13% decline in revenue compared to Q2 FY24, primarily due to a reduction in average selling prices. Additionally, the company expanded its retail footprint by opening a net total of 34 new stores in Q2 FY25, including 18 in Titan World, 14 in Helios, and 2 in Fastrack.

EyeCare business recorded total income of Rs 201 crore in Q2 FY25 grew 7% over Q2FY24. Business recorded an EBIT of Rs 24 crore clocking a margin of 11.9% for the quarter. Frames and Lenses saw healthy growth in volumes. Sunglasses recorded a volume decline due to seasonality.

International brand sales recorded a strong growth 53% over Q2FY24. Business increased its promotional activities leading to a double-digit growth in advertising compared to the same period last year. Division added 3 new stores (net) during the quarter in Titan Eye.

The Emerging Businesses comprising of Indian Dress Wear (Taneira), Fragrances, Fashion Accessories (F&FA) recorded a total Income of Rs 106 crores for Q2 FY25 growing 14% compared to Q2 FY24. Taneira's sales grew 12% compared to Q2 FY24 mainly driven by growth from new stores. The brand opened 4 new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 81 stores covering 41 cities.

The F&FA business grew 16% compared to Q2 FY24 (excluding the discontinued belts and wallets sub-segment, comparable growth was 33% in the same period). Within sub-segments, Fragrances (SKINN) grew 19% and Women's Bags (IRTH & Fastrack) grew 76% respectively compared to Q2 FY24. The Emerging Businesses together recorded a loss of Rs 29 crore for the quarter.

Among subsidiaries, Caratlane Tradings total Income grew 28% to Rs 829 crores compared to Q2FY24 (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales). EBIT came in at Rs 58 crores for Q2FY25 clocking a margin of 7%. Caratlane added 11 new stores (net) in the quarter taking the total store count to 286 stores spread across 119 cities pan-India.

Titan engineering & automation (TEAL) recorded a total income of Rs 196 crore in Q2 FY25, a growth of 56% compared to Q2 FY24. EBIT for the quarter came in at Rs 25 crore clocking a margin of 12.8%. The Automation Solutions (AS) business grew by 89% and the manufacturing services business grew 24% respectively compared to Q2 FY24.

C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company, said, "After a muted Q1, Q2 witnessed encouraging growth across key businesses. Jewellery clocked healthy doubledigit growth for the quarter. Our portfolio approach in this business of straddling diverse customer needs through the brands of Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and Caratlane is working well. The buyer growth metrics were fairly strong and in good double-digits across gold and studded product categories. The quarter also witnessed analog watches growing 25%+ over last year with commensurate uptick in volumes.

Titan brand continues to be Indian consumers proud choice in this segment. On account of the customs duty related losses, as well as the need to invest in growth of various businesses, the profitability of Q2 was quite depressed. However, we are quite confident about the competit iveness of each of our businesses and we remain optimistic about our performance for rest of the financial year."

Titan Company, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare.

The scrip rose 0.23% to settle at Rs 3,233.05 on the BSE.

