Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

To invest Rs 1500 cr in new greenfield project for defence manufacturing

Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana (GoT) on 08 December 2025, in Hyderabad, Telangana. Under this MoU, AMS along with its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries will be setting up a greenfield project in Telangana, marking a significant commitment toward strengthening the Nation's capabilities in critical sectors such as Defence and High-Energetic Explosives.

The proposed project, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 1500 crore, is aimed at expanding the company's manufacturing and explosive filling capabilities. The project will focus on the manufacturing and filling of Warheads, Rocket Motors, Small, Medium and Large Calibre Artillery Systems and Ammunition, and building of complete Ammunition Systems for Artilleries, Rockets and Other Armaments. The project will cater to both domestic and overseas demand requirements.