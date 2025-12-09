Arvind Fashions' Arrow CEO Anand Aiyer resigns

Arvind Fashions announced that Anand Aiyer, chief executive officer for the brand Arrow, and senior management personnel resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 9 January 2026.

Nitesh Kanchan, currently serving as CEO AFL Digital, has been redesignated as CEO Arrow with effect from 1 January 2026. He will continue as part of the companys senior management.

Arvind Fashions is Indias leading casual and denim brand. It offers a wide range of fashion options across different categories and price points. The company's portfolio includes popular international brands like U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Arrow, as well as well-known indigenous brands such as Flying Machine.