Arvind Fashions' Arrow CEO Anand Aiyer resigns

Arvind Fashions announced that Anand Aiyer, chief executive officer for the brand Arrow, and senior management personnel resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 9 January 2026.Nitesh Kanchan, currently serving as CEO AFL Digital, has been redesignated as CEO Arrow with effect from 1 January 2026. He will continue as part of the companys senior management.
Arvind Fashions is Indias leading casual and denim brand. It offers a wide range of fashion options across different categories and price points. The company's portfolio includes popular international brands like U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Arrow, as well as well-known indigenous brands such as Flying Machine.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 26.6% to Rs 37.46 crore on an 11.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,417.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Arvind Fashions shed 0.74% to Rs 467 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app