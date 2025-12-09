Precision Electronics secures Rs 2-cr order from Aerospace & Defence client

Precision Electronics announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.83 crore from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defence segment.

The company stated that the clients name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality clauses and commercial sensitivity.

According to an exchange filing, the order has been placed by a domestic entity and the company will supply masts with accessories as per the customers specifications. The execution of the order is scheduled within the current financial year.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.