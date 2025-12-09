Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics secures Rs 2-cr order from Aerospace & Defence client

Precision Electronics secures Rs 2-cr order from Aerospace & Defence client

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Precision Electronics announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.83 crore from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defence segment.

The company stated that the clients name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality clauses and commercial sensitivity.

According to an exchange filing, the order has been placed by a domestic entity and the company will supply masts with accessories as per the customers specifications. The execution of the order is scheduled within the current financial year.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net Sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Precision Electronics shed 0.09% to Rs 175 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 3.57%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story