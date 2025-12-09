Precision Electronics secures Rs 2-cr order from Aerospace & Defence client

Precision Electronics announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.83 crore from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defence segment.The company stated that the clients name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality clauses and commercial sensitivity.
According to an exchange filing, the order has been placed by a domestic entity and the company will supply masts with accessories as per the customers specifications. The execution of the order is scheduled within the current financial year.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.
Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.
The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net Sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.
Shares of Precision Electronics shed 0.09% to Rs 175 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app