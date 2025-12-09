Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 3.57%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 18.87% over last one month compared to 5.66% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 3.57% today to trade at Rs 141.85. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.65% to quote at 4965.89. The index is down 5.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eco Recycling Ltd decreased 2.13% and NLC India Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 15.45 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 18.87% over last one month compared to 5.66% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16075 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 139.75 on 09 Dec 2025.