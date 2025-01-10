JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 2% YoY in Q3 FY25

JSW Steel announced its highest ever consolidated Crude Steel production for the Q3 FY25 was at 7.03 million tonnes, which is higher by 2% as compared with 6.87 million tonnes reported in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, the production volume grew by 4%. The steel maker had recorded a production volume of 6.77 million tonnes in Q2 of FY 2024-25.

Further, the capacity utilisation at Indian Operations excluding trial run stood at 91% for the quarter. The India division has recorded quarterly steel production volume of 6.82 million tonnes (including trial run production of 0.12 Mnt) in the third quarter of FY25, up 3% YoY.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.21 million tonnes for the December 2024 quarter compared to 0.24 million tonnes recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company stated that production and capacity utilisation for the quarter were affected due to temporary maintenance activity at one of the blast furnaces at Dolvi in the month of October, which resumed normal operations in the 1st week of November.

On nine-month basis, the companys total combined volumes grew by 1.35% to 20.16 million tonnes in 9M FY25 as compared to 19.89 million tonnes posted in 9M FY24.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The companys net profit slumped 85.43% to Rs 404 crore on 10.90% decline in total revenue to Rs 39,684 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Also Read

The counter rose 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 891.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News