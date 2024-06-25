JSW Steel USA to invest USD 110 mn in its Baytown facility

To upgrade steel plate mill and supply products for US offshore wind deployment

JSW Steel USA, Inc. a subsidiary of JSW Steel, plans to invest US $110 million in steel plate mill modernization projects with sustainable technology and state of the art equipment within its manufacturing facilities in Baytown, Texas. These investments will enable the production of high-quality monopile steel plates to support the U.S. Administration's new actions to expand offshore wind energy by deploying 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Steel products made through this investment are aligned with Buy America requirements for niche grades and sophisticated applications such as hydrocarbon pipelines, offshore wind towers, offshore wind platforms, high-density pressure vessels, monopile steel slabs and platforms for offshore wind towers. These new investments were announced at the 10th SelectUSA Investment Summit hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce in National Harbour, Maryland.

JSW Steel USA has long championed the Department of Energy's (DOE) emission reduction priorities and applauds the U.S.Administration's recent efforts to champion investments that promote industrial decarbonization across the iron & steel industry. Through these proposed investments, JSW USA will enhance its domestic manufacturing capabilities for end-use within the renewable energy & infrastructure sectors. In doing so, JSW USA will expand its Made In USA product portfolio by insourcing the production of American-made steel slabs from its production facilities at Mingo Junction, Ohio.

This portfolio expansion will also support the expanded development of the domestic renewable energy market by increasing JSW USA's service capacity towards its customers within the offshore wind market. These new projects, which further builds upon JSW USA's recent US$145 million investment in its Mingo Junction facility to upgrade its clean steel manufacturing processes, are expected to be completed & commissioned by FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News