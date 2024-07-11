JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 515.38 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries rose 21.01% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 515.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.515.38504.807.707.0442.6135.0640.7233.9030.7025.37

