Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 190.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 2340.15 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 190.44% to Rs 186.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 2340.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1954.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2340.151954.7220.3520.28388.06288.43157.7586.99186.0364.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News