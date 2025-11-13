Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 299.69 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 22.48% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 299.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.299.69270.6912.2012.0032.7627.6729.0523.5224.0819.66

