Bright Brothers consolidated net profit declines 37.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 98.97 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers declined 37.96% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.98.9788.077.249.395.856.302.663.712.013.24

