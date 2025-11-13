Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 23.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 2556.50 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 23.13% to Rs 282.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 2556.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2354.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2556.502354.9021.3218.75553.17445.18449.84344.83282.57229.48

