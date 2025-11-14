Jubilant FoodWorks jumps after strong Q2 numbers

Jubilant FoodWorks surged 8.30% to Rs 621.35 after posting a strong Q2 FY26 performance.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations grew 19.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,340.2 crore, driven by broad-based momentum across brands. Total income rose 18.7% to Rs 2,355.4 crore. Gross profit increased 18.2% to Rs 1,675 crore, with the margin steady at 71.6% versus 72.5% last year.

Profit before tax surged 81.3% YoY to Rs 157.8 crore. Operating EBITDA rose 19.5% YoY to Rs 476.2 crore, while the margin remained steady at 20.3%.

Profit after tax from continued operations jumped 53.7% YoY to Rs 109.9 crore, with the PAT margin expanding 100 bps to 4.7%. Including discontinued operations, consolidated PAT soared 192.5% to Rs 194.6 crore, with margin rising to 8.3% from 3.4% last year.

Total expenditure rose 19.8% YoY to Rs 1,864 crore, led by a 23.6% increase in raw material costs, a 20.6% rise in personnel expenses, and a 16.3% increase in manufacturing and other expenses. The Group System Sales stood at Rs 2,746.5 crore, while the Group store network expanded to 3,480 locations with 93 net additions during the quarter. Dominos India delivered robust growth, with revenue up 15.5% YoY and order growth at 14.8% YoY. LFL growth came in at 9.1%, led by a strong 16.5% jump in delivery channel LFL. Mature store Average Daily Sales (ADS) stood at Rs 83,155.

In the international business, Turkey delivered revenue of Rs 592.7 crore, up 28.7% YoY, with PAT rising 27.6% to Rs 61.5 crore. Dominos Sri Lanka revenue grew 86.1% YoY to Rs 31.7 crore, while Bangladesh revenue rose 54.1% YoY to Rs 19.4 crore. Net addition of five stores in the international markets took the footprint to 1,030 outlets. Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks commented, "We are delighted with the steady topline growth across all markets. Our India business continues to grow ahead of the market while also witnessing a consistent improvement in operating margin and PAT margin. Our Turkey business is consistently delivering value accretion with robust topline growth and healthy PAT margin. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh businesses are also witnessing strong growth. Overall, our strong performance and the momentum generated in H1, we believe, has set JFL for a very promising H2."

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks, commented, "This has truly been a dream quarter for JFL. Dominos delivered robust like-for-like growth across all geographies, while Popeyes achieved double-digit same-store sales growth. Dominos India became the first QSR brand to reach 500 cities and JFL further expanded its PAT margin. Additionally, Dominos India launched an app monetisation platform, partnering with leading national brands and opening up new revenue streams for the company." Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3,480 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong Portfolio of Brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Dominos, Popeyes and Dunkin and two own-brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand - COFFY in Turkey.