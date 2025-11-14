PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 85.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 655.37 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast declined 85.72% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 655.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 671.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.655.37671.304.598.4027.9745.516.3230.062.7619.33

