EUR/USD holds around two-week high as Eurozone industrial output rebounds

Euro edged up steadily yesterday, holding onto the recent momentum as a break above 1.1600 mark managed to hold for the EUR/USD. Markets eyed reports stating that Eurozone industrial production recovered in September. Industrial production rose at 0.2% in September from August, Eurostat revealed. Output was forecast to grow 0.7%, reversing a 1.1% drop in August. EUR/USD pair edged near a two-week high and currently quotes at 1.1660, up 0.04% on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 103.36, up 0.22% on the day and holding mostly in a range.

