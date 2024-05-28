Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 299.59 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Industries rose 17.20% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 299.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 342.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.72% to Rs 28.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 1250.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1470.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales299.59342.92 -13 1250.871470.54 -15 OPM %7.445.82 -8.617.00 - PBDT17.5115.89 10 89.4286.41 3 PBT13.7412.48 10 74.3772.20 3 NP22.0118.78 17 28.1462.14 -55

