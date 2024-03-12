Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia partners with O2 Renewable

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
To power its manufacturing facilities from green energy

Jubilant Ingrevia announced that it has partnered with O2 Renewable Energy XVIII ('O2 Renewable', a group company of O2 Power SG, Singapore), a leading renewable energy developer.

This partnership marks a significant step for the Company towards establishing renewable energy power generation using hybrid open excess through solar and wind sources. It aims to access renewable energy through a captive arrangement, fulfilling the Company's power requirements and meeting its increasing demand from green energy to power its manufacturing facilities at Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh and Savli, Gujarat.

This represents an important milestone in the Company's sustainability journey by reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

