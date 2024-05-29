Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 1746.40 crore

Net Loss of Jubilant Pharmova reported to Rs 58.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 97.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 1746.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1660.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 77.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 6644.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6219.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1746.401660.90 5 6644.806219.30 7 OPM %15.5413.20 -13.5612.48 - PBDT216.20184.80 17 721.30638.60 13 PBT115.20-86.40 LP 339.4084.60 301 NP-58.60-97.90 40 77.10-61.00 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

