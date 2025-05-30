DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.75% to Rs 463.33 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 38.66% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 463.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.06% to Rs 101.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 2023.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2056.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

463.33502.232023.742056.1810.4213.759.8210.9246.6965.01196.27211.5036.4155.08156.19172.5823.7038.64101.47115.39

