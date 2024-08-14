Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.07% to Rs 128.93 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 7.23% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 128.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.93118.21 9 OPM %4.184.44 -PBDT7.206.71 7 PBT6.956.45 8 NP5.044.70 7
