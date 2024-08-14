Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.07% to Rs 128.93 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 7.23% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 128.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.93118.21 9 OPM %4.184.44 -PBDT7.206.71 7 PBT6.956.45 8 NP5.044.70 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story