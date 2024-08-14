Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 19.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 17.88% to Rs 759.20 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 19.27% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.88% to Rs 759.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 924.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales759.20924.49 -18 OPM %3.603.26 -PBDT24.6331.53 -22 PBT21.4628.44 -25 NP18.4722.88 -19

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

