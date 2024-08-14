Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 86.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 70.79% to Rs 23.21 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 86.21% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.79% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2113.59 71 OPM %19.3919.65 -PBDT5.303.93 35 PBT5.213.83 36 NP3.782.03 86

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

