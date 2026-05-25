Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons (JWL), today announced the signing of formal MoUs with Chalukya Power and Pickrenew Energy, two of India's marquee renewable energy developers. The agreements add 110 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) business, comprising a mix of Utility-scale and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) deployments, to JEM Energy's orderbook for FY 2026-27.

With these additions, JEM Energy's current BESS orderbook stands at Rs 150+ crore, inclusive of engagements with private renewable energy developers and select Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) clients like Power Grid. The company is targeting Rs 200 crore in combined orderbook in the Battery and BESS segment within FY 2026-27, reflecting strong and accelerating commercial momentum across both private and institutional segments.