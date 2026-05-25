Large currency speculators decreased their net longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 33513 contracts in the data reported through May 19, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 6687 net positions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News