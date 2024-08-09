Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 17.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.05% to Rs 287.13 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 17.39% to Rs 44.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.05% to Rs 287.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.287.13243.2222.2421.7971.1445.8460.1435.1244.6154.00

