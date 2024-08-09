Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 944.30 crore

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 944.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 769.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales944.30769.62 23 OPM %3.10-3.11 -PBDT-7.62-46.87 84 PBT-19.18-55.18 65 NP-19.18-55.18 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was crazy for cricket: Sourav

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Sundaram Home Finance eyes Rs 450 cr disbursements in Maharashtra this year

HDFC Bank targets personalised experiences to boost deposit mobilisation

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story