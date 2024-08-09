Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 1312.40 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 5.47% to Rs 559.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 591.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 1312.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1349.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1312.401349.22 -3 OPM %54.7759.10 -PBDT865.96916.38 -6 PBT752.66826.83 -9 NP559.58591.93 -5
