Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 797.32 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 0.20% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 797.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 741.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.797.32741.4016.6613.05127.89107.87108.5192.5368.6768.81

