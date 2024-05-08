Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.27% to Rs 222.08 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 38.98% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 222.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.11% to Rs 97.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 882.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

