Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 4.27% to Rs 222.08 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 38.98% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 222.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.11% to Rs 97.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 882.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales222.08231.98 -4 882.04742.20 19 OPM %9.8714.88 -10.1415.89 - PBDT34.4145.61 -25 155.34158.70 -2 PBT23.5140.92 -43 127.86140.42 -9 NP19.2931.61 -39 97.29107.04 -9

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

