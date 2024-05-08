Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 108.99 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 0.70% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 108.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.86% to Rs 78.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 406.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales108.99102.89 6 406.43446.98 -9 OPM %1.8613.79 -7.5522.55 - PBDT22.8422.49 2 101.23130.40 -22 PBT20.9420.70 1 93.80123.63 -24 NP17.1917.07 1 78.7299.47 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

R&amp;B Denims Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sasken Technologies forges strategic partnership with JOYNET

Sasken Tech rises after inking pact with Joynext

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks slide

Stock Alert: Patel Engineering, M&amp;M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, PB Fintech

Patel Engineering JV emerges as L-1 for Rs 343 cr project

Indices may see a flat opening

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story