Jupiter Wagons jumps on bagging order worth Rs 957 cr

Jupiter Wagons rallied 7.61% to Rs 389.45 after the company said that it has secured order from Ministry of Railways worth Rs 956.87 crore.

The company will manufacture and supply 2,237 numbers of BOSM Wagons.

Jupiter Wagons is a leading provider of complete mobility solutions with a diverse product portfolio. Its products include wagons, couplers, draft gears, bogies, crossings, and accessories for various types of coaches and vehicles.

The companys net profit surged 82.7% to Rs 81.45 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 44.59 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 39% YoY to Rs 895.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

