Subex rises after bagging $2.2 mn contract from Southeast Asian telecom operator

Subex added 1.57% to Rs 36.80 after the company announced that it has won a deal with a leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia.

This deal involves the deployment of Subex's business assurance and fraud management solutions on HyperSense AI /ML platform, which includes capex and opex components.

This development continues the over two-decade-long alliance between Subex and the operator, building on the successful implementation of ROC Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management systems.

The deployment facilitates the application of AI and ML technologies for early risk identification, automates complex fraud detection processes, and enables the customization of ML models to adapt to emerging challenges. It also promises to offer unparalleled scalability and flexibility in handling vast data volumes, significantly lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Additionally, it will enhance operational efficiency by reducing data duplication, effort, and maintenance needs. The unified platform will not only streamline internal communications but also offer Do-It-Yourself capabilities for bespoke solution tailoring.

Furthermore, this deployment will expand the operators business coverage, encompassing new business lines and enabling the company to address additional assurance areas effectively.

The operator aims to be a future-fit, leading telecom tech company at the forefront of digitalization in the region. They aim to leverage partnerships with cutting-edge technology vendors to deliver high-quality connectivity and enterprise solutions in the era of 5G, AI, and IoT.

The value of the said contract is $2.2 million. The project has to be executed within a period of 5 years.

Nisha Dutt, CEO of Subex, said: "Subex is excited to work with one of the leading operators in APAC on this transformative journey. Our AI-driven Fraud Management and Business Assurance solutions will revolutionize the operators approach to risk management.

This enduring alliance takes a strategic step towards aligning business and IT objectives, enhancing operational efficiency, and positioning the operator as a world-class player in the digital telecom sphere."

Subex is a telecom artificial intelligence (Al) company enabling connected experiences for communication service providers (CSPs) across the globe.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 4.9 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 11.1 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 81.8 crore, up by 7% from Rs 76.8 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

