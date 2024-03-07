Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 80.81 points or 0.65% at 12467.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (up 8.44%), Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (up 4.42%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.33%),Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (up 4.32%),Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd (up 3.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pennar Industries Ltd (up 3.18%), Graphite India Ltd (up 3.14%), Finolex Industries Ltd (up 3.02%), Kamdhenu Ltd (up 3.01%), and G R Infraprojects Ltd (up 2.97%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 3.69%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (down 3.32%), and Centum Electronics Ltd (down 2.3%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 10.87 or 0.01% at 74075.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.7 points or 0% at 22473.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.67 points or 0.65% at 44633.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.5 points or 0.44% at 13492.35.

On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

