Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
SKF India Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2024.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 7.10% to Rs 436.8 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

SKF India Ltd spiked 6.69% to Rs 4888.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1012 shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd surged 5.18% to Rs 260. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68507 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd exploded 4.99% to Rs 333.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd spurt 4.45% to Rs 2919. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32139 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

