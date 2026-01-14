Just Dial slips after PAT falls over 10% in Q3; operating EBITDA margin rises to 31.2%

Just Dial fell 1.69% to Rs 723 after the company reported 10.2% decline in net profit to Rs 118 crore despite a 6.4% rise in operating revenue to Rs 305.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

While operating EBITDA improved by 10% YoY to Rs 95.2 crore, operating EBITDA margin expanded by 101 basis points YoY to 31.2% in Q3 FY26.

The company had recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 21.1 crore during the period under review.

Just Dial said that effective 21 November 2025, the new labour code on Social Security, 2020, amended the definition of "wages" for gratuity calculations and expanded coverage to fixed-term employees.

Under Ind AS 19, the revision to gratuity benefit resulting from new labour codes are considered as plan amendments and are treated as past service costs. Consequently, the company has recognized a one-time, past service cost of Rs 21.08 crore on account of aforesaid revision as exceptional item in the Statement of Profit and Loss for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 145.6 crore, down by 2.4% from Rs 149.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Just Dial is the market leader in the local search engine segment in India. The company provides local search-related services to users across India in a platform-agnostic manner.