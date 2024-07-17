Just Dial standalone net profit rises 69.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 280.57 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 69.33% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 280.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales280.57246.98 14 OPM %28.7414.86 -PBDT165.60116.15 43 PBT153.89106.11 45 NP141.2283.40 69
