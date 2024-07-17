Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 3140.92 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 102.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 3140.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3238.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3140.923238.94-4.73-2.61-124.3968.13-194.1327.46-102.41-38.73

