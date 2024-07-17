Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 3784.40 croreNet profit of L&T Finance rose 29.11% to Rs 685.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 530.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 3784.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3223.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3784.403223.32 17 OPM %60.8360.60 -PBDT950.71743.17 28 PBT922.27713.58 29 NP685.51530.93 29
