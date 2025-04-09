Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyothy Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyothy Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Senco Gold Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Raymond Ltd and KSB Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2025.

Jyothy Labs Ltd soared 5.01% to Rs 361.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29891 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd surged 4.99% to Rs 317.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98431 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 4.75% to Rs 6970. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7943 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd exploded 4.06% to Rs 1519.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50260 shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd spurt 3.52% to Rs 708.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17380 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

