ITI update on its BharatNet Phase-III Project in Himachal Pradesh

ITI has commenced the work for State Network Operations Center (S-NOC) of the monumental BharatNet Phase-III Project at Solan in Himachal Pradesh in coordination with BSNL. S-NOC is a centralized location performance, security, where and ITI availability will of monitor project's and network manage the infrastructure, ensuring efficient delivery of services. In November 2024, ITI had emerged as L1 for BharatNet Phase-III Project in the states of Himachal Pradesh for Package No. 8, and in West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for Package No. 9 with total order value of Rs. 5050 crore. This project is envisaged for the Development of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet Project on a Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model and is funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), Government of India.

The Government of India launched BharatNet Phase-III Project to connect all gram panchayats across the country to the IP-MPLS Ring Network. This modern S-NOC will monitor the connectivity of all gram panchayats (GPs) in Himachal Pradesh and will assist in providing connectivity to consumers at the last mile.

The project will be implemented by ITI in Himachal Pradesh and under this scheme, 3,615 gram panchayats will be connected to 91 block headquarters via 10 Gbps bandwidth, which will be connected to the BSNL IP-MPLS Ring Network. This connectivity will be extended to 15,538 villages across the state. Approximately 20,000 kilometers of optical fiber cable (OFC) will be laid in across Himachal Pradesh for this project.

